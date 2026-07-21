Actions speak louder than words, especially in movies. Bam, pow, boom — those are all really loud. But sometimes, action just scratches the surface, especially at universal casting at Miami. Longtime friend of Deco, “G-Rod,” is back with a new short film that we saw being developed two years ago!

From a bad boy on the big screen to a bad guy on the silver screen and beyond…

SoFlo superstar Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez is no stranger to the spotlight.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I’m just so blessed. I’m just a Venezuelan boy, from the ghettos of Venezuela. And now I’m here making movies. And it’s just amazing.”

The actor and stunt man is always ready for action. But he’s getting real personal in his new short film, “Your Kill.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I wrote it as a therapeutic outlet when I was going through a divorce. It was a very turbulent time for me, so I said, you know what, let me put pen to paper. And I came up with this. “

The project was two years in the making, with G-Rod writing, producing, and starring in it.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Long story short, there’s a very turbulent time for these two assassins. They’re after the same kill; we’ll call it the last kill before they part ways. The last kill represents the child custody I was going through at the time.”

But before we go on, a disclaimer from the man himself…

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Do not use violence if you’re in a situation. This is all artistic, based on true events. I had to get that out there.”

Back to the action.

Deco actually visited the set of “Your Kill” back in 2023.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Deco Drive was there at the filming. And it was a bloody mess. It was a bloody mess.”

And now that the short film is out…

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “What better place to show it than with my family, Deco Drive? I’m always encouraging people, by the way. Did I tell you? I’m always encouraging people, ‘Watch Deco Drive! Hey, watch Deco Drive.’ Yeah, they’re watching Deco Drive. “

Since Deco’s family, that means you can spill the deets on what you’re working on next, right?

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I am so excited to share that I started working on this show. I’m just so excited to work on this show.”

[Scooby Doo scene plays]

How’d those guys get in there? Weird! Anyways…

FOR MORE INFO:

“Your Kill” Short Film starring Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez

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