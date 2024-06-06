Deco’s Alex Miranda is a good boy, but he’s always wondered what it’s like on the other side — especially with the new “Bad Boys” movie hitting theaters. Alex met up with SoGlo star, Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, to learn the ins and outs of stunt performing.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hits theaters this weekend.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “My tagline is dying for your viewing pleasure.”

Bit local action actor “G-Rod”…

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I did all my own stunts, guys, so when you see them, it won’t be a double.”

…reminds us moviemaking isn’t always fun and games.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “It happened on the last day, on the last shot. My tricep snapped on the gag, which I can’t talk about just yet, but…”

Alex Miranda: “Is it going to make the movie?”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “It’s going to make the movie, and I’m going to get back to 100.”

And on Wednesday, at Baby Jane Cocktail House in Brickell…

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Where’s my money?”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know where your money is, ’cause I went to Starbucks.”

…he’s showing us how to be a real stunt performer.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “It’s a whole different level of awareness that you have to bring, then it’s a whole different level of worry.”

Alex Miranda: “How often does somebody actually hit you in the face by accident?”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “All the time.”

Safely. I hope.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “We’re going to carry out some choreography. We’re going to do some beats.”

First, consider the camera angle. A moviegoer should never see that space.

And two, the punchee should react in time, not before or after the hit.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “In three, two, one.”

[“G-Rod fake punches Alex.]

Now we’re ready for “Bad Boys: Deco Drive Edition.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m here to see ‘G-Rod’ about my ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ tickets?”

Woman: “He’s busy.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you even know who I am?!”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “I know you took my ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ tickets. Hand them over! Or else.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “‘Bad Boy’ tickets? Huh. What’s he talking about? What else did he say after that? Or else what?”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “I said ‘or else.'”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Or else what?”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “Or else, it’s going to get ugly.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Did you just call me ugly? Did he just call me ugly?”

Woman: “I don’t think so.”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “You know…”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez (to Woman): “Shoot this fool!”

[Woman and Woman 2 aim guns at Alex. Alex struggles with Woman 2, who is behind him and gets her to drop her weapon. Alex exchanges “gunfire” with Woman and Woman 2. “G-Rod” looks on, does nothing. Alex runs out of “ammo.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Hey, Alex?”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “Yeah?”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Are you out?”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): (pauses, looks down at his gun) “Yeah.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “You wanna do, like, a cool fight scene?”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): (pauses, raises his right fist) “Yeah.”

[Woman 2 jumps behind Alex. They struggle, until Alex runs backwards and pins her against a bar, “hits” her several times. He then fights against Woman, punches her until she falls to the ground.]

Woman: “Look! He just stole your tickets because he doesn’t want you to outshine him at his own movie premiere June 2nd.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “You’re embarrassing me right now.”

Woman: “Shut up!”

Alex Miranda (to “G-Rod”): “And you’re supposed to be the bad boy?”

[POV shot of “G-Rod” as Alex punches him in the face.]

