If you’re thirsty for some new music, let Gabby B fill your cup. She just dropped a new track that celebrates a particular part of the female anatomy. Which part are we talking about? Deco’s Alex Miranda has never wanted to answer a question more.

The eyes, the hair and the derriere have all inspired songwriters, but now, translated into English, the title of Gabby B’s new song is “Milk.”

Gabby B (singing): “The way that I’m movin’ my body, I see that it’s turning you on, set the world on fire.”

The song’s called “Leche,” and Gabby B wrote it because she felt another area of a woman’s body was getting too much attention.

Gabby B: “There’s so many songs about booty, you know, dancing, twerking, and I’m like, ‘Why can’t we do a song about boobs?'”

Fair enough. “Leche” is a collaboration between Gabby and another local artist, Pitbull protégée Vikina.

The lyrics came together spontaneously when the two ladies were hanging out in the studio, vibing to an instrumental track.

Gabby B: “It was so, like, not planned at all. Vikina wrote hers on the spot, and I wrote mine on the spot, and we all, like, contributed.”

After that, everything fell right into place, and “Leche” was born.

Gabby B: “It was so natural. Once we wrote down lyrics, and it caught on to the beat, we just recorded right there, and we finished the song right there. It was probably the quickest song I’ve done.”

Gabby B (rapping): “Leche, leche, leche, leche, leche, leche, leche, leche. Toma, toma, toma, toma, toma.”

Gabby’s hoping the song will help her accomplish one of her goals: catching the attention of Latin listeners.

Gabby B: “With Vikina being on the track also, and her being a Miami girl and Hispanic, I just thought it’s just like the perfect song for the introduction to Latin world.”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that there’s already a “Leche Dance Challenge” on TikTok.

And, Gabby B says, you don’t have to be a woman to do the “Leche Challenge.”

Gabby B: “The dance to ‘Leche’ could be shimmy, you know, it could be anything you want. It could be – you could put a milk cup on your head and dance.”

Gabby B says that she wrote “Leche” to empower women to not be ashamed of their bodies. Who’d be ashamed of her body?!

