The last time Deco Drive saw Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez, he was promoting his short film, “Your Kill.” The actor does his own stunts and has been in many fight scenes, like in “The Equalizer.”

He does the same in his new movie, “The Island.” Deco met up with him at Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy of Weston.

Character in “The Island”: “This cop? More trouble than we expected.”

Edoardo Costa (as Manuel): “Do what it takes.”

SoFlo star and stuntman Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez is kicking butt in his new flick, “The Island.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “We shot this, it was a few weeks in Kitts and Nevis. It’s absolutely beautiful. There’s very little laws out there, so I think there’s a lot of bodies buried there.”

He’s joking, of course … but it sets the tone of the movie.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “‘The Island’ is an action movie, action packed. It’s a story of revenge and love for family. Michael Jai White, he brings it.”

Michael plays a police officer who goes after a corrupt lord of The Island when his brother is killed.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez (as Jose): I’m going to need you to pick up that bag. Or I will end you. Right here, right now.”

And G-Rod’s a criminal who brawls with Michael’s partner, Jackson Rathbone.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “My character’s Jose, and I would love to say that I’m a romantic interest. No, I work for a cartel. I found the wrong path.”

Maybe he did pick the wrong path, especially since…

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I get my face kicked in. It’s supposed to be fake, but in the rehearsal, Jackson Rathbone actually kicked my face. There’s great chemistry between the two of us up until the point where I broke my finger, as you can see there. I broke my finger on this job. The things we do for entertainment.”

The actor is used to serving knuckle sandwiches, so we asked him to show us some of his moves.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I would love to show you some moves. Let’s get to it.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I’m excited. You said you were going to teach me a couple of moves, right?”

Adrian: “I’ll do you one better. She’s going to teach you a move.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Is she a professional?”

Adrian: “As a matter of fact, it’s her first day.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Is that right? So, a girl, and it’s her first day?”

Adrian: “Yes, sir.”

Female fighter: “All right, you ready?”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Let’s go.”

Female fighter: “You’re not ready.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Let’s go.”

[Female fighter flips G-Rod and he struggles. He taps out.]

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “That means stop.”

[G-Rod struggles to get up, panting.]

Female fighter: “You OK?”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “I just need a little water. I’ll be right back.”

Female fighter: “You broke my nails!”

Michael Jai White (as Mark): “That’s right. Had it, didn’t need it. I can use it now, if you’d like.”

You can catch “The Island” on streaming services like Apple iTunes, Vudu or Video On Demand.

