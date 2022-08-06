Fun fact: horse racing is called the sport of kings. Deco’s own royal jester, Alex Miranda, has the deets on an event that will have you running to the races.

Gallop, trot and pony on over to Gulfstream Park Saturday afternoon. In addition to their weekend lineup, they’ve got a party going on, and you are invited.

Gregory DiVincent: “Taste of the Track is a foodie and lifestyle event where you get to come out here to Gulfstream Park, enjoy an amazing Saturday, enjoy great horse racing.”

This annual series is filled with fun and fillies.

Gregory DiVincent: “We do Taste of the Track to showcase various foodie items and culinary skills here from our team, and to bring a new audience here to Gulfstream Park, introduce them to horse racing, which is really an experience you can only get here.”

Gulfstream is hosting three different events over the next couple of months. Turns out, they’re for people who love food and drinks, so it’s right up your alley.

Gregory DiVincent: “The first is going to be Burgers and Brews.”

Talk about deliciousness.

Gregory DiVincent: “The second is gonna be Tacos and Tequila. The theme will be tacos, guacamole, street corn, and various tequila and tequila cocktails.”

And rounding things out…

Gregory DiVincent: “Bourbon and BBQ, which is our most popular event, where we will feature different bourbons, which is synonymous with horse racing, and various types of barbecue. It’s a good time.”

Tickets cost $50. It’s a safe bet you will leave full.

Gregory DiVincent: “Admission to the event is going to include all the food and beverages, and we are going to have a DJ, always a great time. Come hungry, look fashionable.”

