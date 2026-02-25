Time to gas up and head up to West Palm Beach. Some serious horsepower is about to go down at the FuelFest that’s happening this Saturday.

And this year it’s going to be an insane mash-up of cars, music, and wrestling?

Clear the roads. FuelFest is reving up their engines. And rolling into West Palm Beach’s South Florida Fairgrounds this Saturday.

For celebs, Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, backing this car culture event is a no brainer.

Tyrese Gibson: “This year is definitely going to be the biggest so you can sit around and be like, ‘Ahh, I’ll catch it next year,’ if you want to. We got some surprise VIP celebs.”

Cody Walker: “One thing’s for sure, Florida’s energy is insane. Every single year.”

Cody Walker “It’s just fun, you guys are just down for a good time, which is what FuelFest is all about. So we’re excited to come again with some new additions.”

They’re adding lucha libre masked wrestling to the mix.

Cody Walker: “It adds so much chaos to the whole thing and it is incredible. Some lucha libre wrestling and we’re bringing in [Made in Vietnam.]”

Cody Walker “They do this incredible DJ laser light show. That is so sick. It’s Made in Vietnam. These guys are out there. They’re dressed like Raiden from Mortal Kombat with some big straw hats on and they’re like controlling the lights.”

Of course, there’ll be drifting, a concert and some incredible cars on display, which Tyrese might’ve had his eye on.

Tyrese Gibson: “I love you too much to lie to you. I definitely had a few favorites. Cody, I think you lost like what five dollars from betting what number one, number two, and number three’s gonna be? I took his $5 and went to Chic-fil-A.”

Best loved or not, one thing’s for sure, this family-friendly automotive world tour is its own tribe.

Tyrese Gibson: “We try to explain it our best to explain it but we really can’t explain it kinda is just a -ism. It’s like a thing. It’s a world in itself.”

Tickets start at $52 with free entry for kids 12 and under.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

FuelFest South Florida 2026

South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Website

