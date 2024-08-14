Hearing people say, “Just try it,” about mac and cheese flavored ice cream, can either make you run or bask in all the dairy glory. At your nearest Salt and Straw, they’re testing your adventurous side with their newest flavors.

The Oregon-based mad lab is at it again with interesting pairings for the summer. Check out their scoop-tacular collection.

Chill out and indulge in some ice cream. But not just any frozen concoction, at Salt and Straw they’re elevating your palate.

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “It’s more about the ingredients for us. Not necessarily trying to make anything super sweet. It’s more about trying to make your mouth taste something it never had before. And making it good at the same time.”

At this cool spot they have special flavors every month and treats for your furry bestie, too. And just in time for the peak of summer is their picnic series.

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “Pretty much everything you would like to have on a picnic. We got a sour cherry pie, salted vanilla with nice cherry jam. We have a grilled peach with white chocolate.”

OK, so that covers the desserts. But what about the savory stuff?

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “We also have a cinnamon fried chicken. We get croissants deep fried in chicken fat that makes it taste like chicken. It would not be vegetarian.”

They also have mac and cheese. Real macaroni, really?!

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “It is pasta. The base of that ice cream is pasta with Beatrice cheese on there. So it’s really mac and cheese in there.”

Can’t have a picnic without some bubbly.

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “We have a watermelon, rose sherbet that’s vegan. It has little hints of alcohol in it. You’re not gonna get anything like this anywhere else. Just trying to meet people who are a little curious in their own way.”

Lina Yousfi: “It was actually good. I was surprised. Last days it was really, really hot, the humidity so after a good swim, ice cream is the perfect thing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

246 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 633-0157

saltandstraw.com

