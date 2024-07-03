Oh say, can you see — July Fourth is coming up fast. If you’re looking for cool ways to celebrate Independence Day in Miami, don’t make a move. Deco’s found a couple of places that are ready to help you par-tay!

Skating the night away, under the Miami sky, on July 4th. That’s definitely one of the better things to do on America’s birthday.

Christina Collins: “The Miami Beach Bandshell is hosting our third annual 4th of July Roller Disco here at the Bandshell where we turn the Bandshell into a skating rink.”

Showing off your moves as you go round and round is bound to keep you in shape. And your wallet won’t thin out, that’s for sure.

Christina Collins: “Everybody’s welcome to bring their skates or their blades if they have them but we will have skates available for rental. Skate rentals are free for Miami Beach residents and entry is free for everybody.”

Like any good party, you can eat to the beat at the Roller Disco.

Christina Collins: “So we’ll have tunes by Lolo and DJ Hot Pants of Sweat Records, we will have light bites and refreshments.”

The idea is to have a blast, even if your roller-skating skills aren’t the best.

Christina Collins: “We’ve partnered up with All Skates Go to Heaven, the local skate crew, and they’re gonna be over here with a big group, they’ll be doing all their skating tricks but everybody’s welcome all levels so don’t be intimidated.”

When your skating’s done, it’s off to a colorful end to your evening.

Christina Collins: “This event happens in concert with the city’s Fire on the Fourth celebration over at Altos Del Mar Park and after they’re done skating at nine o’clock you can head over to the park and catch the fireworks on the beach.”

The Fourth of July Bash at OFF SITE Nano Brewery in Miami has everything you need to make your holiday memorable. Especially what’s lying between the buns.

Adam Darnell: “We’ve had Fourth of July celebrations in the past but never featuring our hot dogs.”

The dogs are taking center stage Thursday.

Adam Darnell: “The hot dog eating contest is the main feature. You know it’s something that Miami doesn’t have we make our own hot dogs so we thought we’d bring a hot dog eating contest to Miami.”

The winner of the contest gets a prize he or she might not use for a while.

Adam Darnell: “Gets a year’s supply of hot dogs hehe.”

If stuffing your face with hot dogs isn’t your thing, don’t fret. There’s still plenty of partying to do at OFF SITE.

Adam Darnell: “Burger Beast is gonna be on hand doing some hot dog trivia. We got DJ Master Feathers as DJ we got a bunch of activities for kids.”

The place is known as a true neighborhood hang-out. They’re not changing that for any national holiday.

Adam Darnell: “A lot of folks bring their kids and whatnot it’s definitely a family place so we kind of want to provide an event that’s family-friendly for the neighborhood.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Bandshell’s 4th of July Roller Disco

7275 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(786) 453-2897

miamibeachbandshell.com

OFF SITE Nano Brewery

8250 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 360-4237

offsite.miami

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.