In the world of computers, a dead code is a piece of code that will never be used and doesn’t affect the software. But in Decoland, Deadcode is a hot new band with ties to the 305. Deco’s plugging in and rocking out with an electric duo that’s dropping their debut album this week. Our non-techy Alex Miranda has that.

They started out breaking into computer servers, but now two former computer hackers are having better luck breaking into the music industry.

Stephen Sims (performing): “I’m sorry that I left you for dead. I didn’t want to believe you’d end up like that.”

Amped up and ready to rock!

Deadcode is gearing up to take the world by storm, and they’re doing it on their own terms.

Steven Morgan: “We always get asked like, ‘What genre are you?’ And we can’t say rock, we can’t say metal, and we can’t say electronic music. The mood of it all is like, you know, traditional grunge rock or industrial goth rock, which is usually heavier and a little darker sound to it. So we just call it dark rock.”

The band is made of up Steven Morgan on guitar and production and Stephen Sims on vocals and lyrics. But their names and passion for music aren’t the only things these guys have in common.

Stephen Sims: “We actually met a few years ago at a hacking conference.”

Wait. Hacking as in cybersecurity?!

Steven Morgan: “We’re both kind of hackers. Professional hackers, good ones. And I was taking a class of his.”

Stephen Sims: “We’re chatting kinda on the side while people are doing labs work and stuff and decided, ‘Hey, do you wanna try writing a song together?'”

And the rest is history.

One thing that makes Deadcode a little different from other duos is that they’re bicoastal. Morgan lives here in SoFlo, while Sims is out in Los Angeles.

Stephen Sims: “We can’t get together that often, so when we do get together, we really utilize that time, and there’s a lot of synergy there, which is great.”

It’s a long-distance collaboration, but that didn’t stop the guys from putting together their debut album, “Nothing and Nowhere.”

Steven Morgan: “The way we make it work is, I just make music here in the studio. I’m an engineer also, so I produce it all, and I’ll send him an instrumental track.”

Stephen Sims: “I would write the melodies and the vocals and lyrics and send it back, see what he thinks. We threw away a lot of music to try and really make it so each song is good.”

The end result is 11 tracks they can’t wait for people to hear or to play for fans.

Steven Morgan: “So, I really hope people just take time to experience and absorb it and then come see it live.”

Bring back mainstream rock music! I’ve missed it since the early 2000s.

“Nothing and Nowhere” is out Friday.

Deadcode also told us they have a Steve Aoki remix of one of their songs dropping soon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.