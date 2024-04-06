Hope you’re hungry because there’s no shortage of food festivals coming up this month. From farm to table, to spicy creole, there’s something for every foodie to enjoy.

It’s all about food glorious food and drinks at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.

Jodi Tanner: “It’s all about getting those fantastic restaurateurs together. The streets will be closed off so it’s gonna be free reign in the streets with all those fantastic tents to taste some amazing wine, some amazing food.”

With over 40 restaurants and 200 wine and liquor to choose from, this one-day event has something for everyone.

Jodi Tanner: “We’ve got Americano food, we’ve got Italian food, we have Asian fusion food, it’s just something really for of age people, but it’s for everyone to come out and really enjoy the beauty of Las Olas.”

And it’s for a good cause.

Jodi Tanner: “It also helps out an organization which is the American Lung Association.”

Here’s some food for thought. Pop over to the Miami Creole food festival on Lincoln Road.

Chef Thia: “It’s really the culture, getting to come, get a taste of everything, the African, the Latin American, the Caribbean.”

Casa Matilda’s Chef Thia will be front and center at the festival, and can’t wait for you to taste her creole chicken breast.

Chef Thia: “It’s a little fusion about the Haitian culture, the creole chicken with a little bit of the rice.”

Food isn’t the only thing on the menu.

There’s a side dish of music and entertainment, too.

Eat, drink, and be merry at ‘the slow food Miami: Snail of approval tasting party’ at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.

Whew, that’s a mouthful.

Michele Benesch: “Snail approval recognizes the chef that sources local sustainable goods, clean, fresh food.”

Talking about mouthfuls. Chew on farm-to-table dishes while helping out the local economy.

Michele Benesch: “We want to source local so that we’re supporting our local farmers.”

While that’s amazing the best part about the festival is the money you spend, it benefits the Slow Food Miami’s Edible School Garden’ Program.

FOR MORE INFO:

Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

April 19. 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Las Olas Boulevard, between S.E. 6th Avenue and S.E. 11th Avenue



Miami Creole Food Festival

April 13. 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

1100 Lincoln Road Between Alton & Lennox



Slow Food Miami

April 11. 7 p.m.

Eden Roc Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave.

