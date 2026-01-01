Every year has its highs and lows, but when it comes to entertainment news, 2025 was the gift that kept on giving — for better or worse. From shiny trophies to dueling lawsuits — and a Swift-tacular engagement — here’s a look back at some of the biggest pop culture moments of the whole year!

Major victory and major controversy: 2025 began with Demi Moore winning her first ever major acting award at The Golden Globes for “The Substance,” while “Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofía Gascón found herself in hot water over her posts on social media.

Indie film “Anora” dominated at the Academy Awards.

That film took home five trophies, including best picture and best actress for Mikey Madison.

Jonathan Bailey had a wickedly good 2025, onscreen and in real life.

The actor was named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Taylor Swift wrapped up “The Eras Tour” in 2024. But she had plenty more up her sleeve this year.

The singer dropped her record-breaking album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” And her man, Travis Kelce, finally popped the question, kicking off her engagement era.

She also released a concert film and docuseries about “The Eras Tour” on Disney+.

Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot after dropping their collab album, “I Said I Love You First.”

And in celeb splits, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban called it quits after 19 years of marriage.

Beyonce also had a billion dollar year.

The singer’s “Cowboy Carter” tour became the highest grossing country music concert tour ever. She also became the first Black woman to win the Grammy for best country album and finally won the coveted album of the year trophy.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” became the highest grossing tour by a solo male artist ever.

Spotify Wrapped crowned Bad Bunny as the year’s most streamed global artist, with almost 20 billion listens around the world. The Latin superstar was also named next year’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

Adele announced her first acting role. She’ll be part of Tom Ford’s upcoming Anne Rice adaptation, “Cry to Heaven.”

The courts also saw a lot of Hollywood action this year.

“It Ends With Us” ended with dueling lawsuits between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. She’s accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliating against her. But he claims she took over his movie, extorted him and tried to destroy his career. The trial is set for May.

Also making headlines: Sean P-Puff-Diddy-Daddy Combs was found guilty after an eight week trial in New York City.

The disgraced rap mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was temporarily suspended in September over the host’s political commentary.

That decision led to debates about free speech, with many celebs coming to his defense. That lasted six days.

The biggest movie of the year didn’t come from Hollywood.

China’s animated flick “Ne Zha Two” raked in almost $2 billion.

When it comes to domestic blockbusters, “A Minecraft Movie” starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa made over $423 million.

Marvel suited up for action with “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts*” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

And the year comes to a close with some highly anticipated sequels.

“Wicked: For Good” marked a return to the Emerald City and all things green and pink, while James Cameron took audiences back to Pandora in “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

