Tricks, treats and celebs in Halloween costumes. We got the 411 on it all. From Disney characters to some frightening horror film costumes, we’re checking out the best of the celebrity costumes.

Kerry Washington was ready for an album cover, nailing her Lionel Richie look down to the green sweater.

Diddy was completely unrecognizable as Heath ledger’s iconic take on the Joker.

Jennifer Garner used the Britney Spears/Madonna song “Me Against the Music” in a video showing off her dueling costumes.

And Lizzo did a FOX animation mashup, dressing up as Marge Simpson but lip-syncing “Family Guy’s” Lois Griffin.

Jennifer Hudson wowed her daytime talk show audience by dressing up as Whoopi Goldberg’s “Sister Act” character and singing a number from the movie.

Jennifer Hudson: “Did I do OK, yo?”

Kendall Jenner put a revealing spin on Jessie from the “Toy Story” movies.

Not to be outdone, Travis Barker and Kourney Kardashian Barker channeled cheeky evil as Chucky and Jennifer Tilly’s Bride of Chucky.

X-Men fans totally went for Kim Kardashian’s elaborate Mystique costume.

And Kylie Jenner paid tribute to classic horror, going all the way back to 1935’s “The Bride of Frankenstein” to highlight her instantly recognizable look in a black and white video.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.