Lauderdale Art Week is back in Broward. Prepare to be amazed. Cutting-edge creativity is everywhere. Deco’s Alex Miranda is right in the middle of IGNITE Broward, the week’s big event.

Creation is literally at your fingertips at the Sixth Annual Lauderdale Art Week. It exists for one reason.

Andrew Martineau: “To be able to highlight all the incredible things art has to offer from an arts and culture standpoint.”

Good stuff is going on all around Broward this week.

Andrew Martineau: “There’s several events going on throughout the county, in multiple cities, from Deerfield all the way down to Hallandale.”

The presentations go on indoors and outdoors. It’s a unique way to experience the talents of your neighbors.

Andrew Martineau: “The week is really gonna give you an opportunity to be able to, like, really take a bunch of different opportunities and exhibits and events that really focus on all the incredible art and artists that we have here throughout the county.”

Ideas from around the world are on display at Mad Arts in Dania Beach. It’s the home of the week’s crowing event: IGNITE Broward.

Phillip Dunlap: “IGNITE itself is a five-day and night, free, family-friendly festival that showcases the greatest art at the intersection of art and technology, featuring local and international artists.”

Your mind will be blown by what you see, and that’s a good thing.

Phillip Dunlap: “They’re going to see a ton of great art installations that feature both digital technology, analog and digital technology, projection mapping, light sculptures, interactive elements.”

It’s not hype to say that Fort Lauderdale itself is a big part of IGNITE Broward.

Buildings and outdoor spaces aren’t scenery. They’re part of the exhibits.

Phillip Dunlap: “We’ve got everything from large scale works, to sculptural elements, to interactive elements, to small immersive art installations. It’s varied, it’s diverse, and it showcases the best art that utilizes technology.”

With so much art to take in, make sure you make time to be a part of IGNITE Broward.

Phillip Dunlap: “I think, when people come to IGNITE, they’re going to be surprised at the breadth and the depth of the art that we have here.”

Lauderdale Art Week runs through Sunday.

