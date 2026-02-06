Valentine’s day is almost here, and yes — chocolate, roses, and giving Lynn a 90-minute massage is still required! But why not add massages, bubbly, and caviar while you’re at it? We’re heading over to the InterContinental Miami, where they’re keeping love day, zen!

From “Kiss” by Prince on repeat to pure bliss. This Valentine’s, the Intercontinental Miami is turning “me time” into “we time” at the hotel’s “mySpa.”

Caroline Wilmot: “First of all, we want to invite you to our couples, caviar, and champagne couple’s massage, so you’ll be together side by side in our couples suite designed for two.”

Spa experiences that celebrate love, friendship, and feeling your best.

Caroline Wilmot: “I think for Valentine’s Day, we are looking for luxury, we are looking for something unique to really spoil and pamper ourselves.”

And you’ll be doing just that. Couples can melt into a 50-minute Swedish massage to stimulate your lymphatic system, with champagne, caviar for two, and a sweet gift box to take home.

Caroline Wilmot: “Here at mySpa, we’ve especially created these experiences, that are ube-r, luxurious and a special experience, finishing off with caviar.”

And when your true loves are your besties.

Caroline Wilmot: “Come and enjoy girls’ day at the spa. So, we have a 50-minute full-body massage, a Swedish, very relaxing pampering treatment. Finishing off with a side-by-side, 25-minute mini facial.”

The galentine’s getaway experience also pairs the relaxing massage with luxe add-ons like caviar masks or chocolate foaming scrubs.

Caroline Wilmot: “And again enjoy that glass of bubbly, together in our relaxation room.”

Because self-care is better with a little indulgence…

Guest: “Wonderful experience, lovely company, make sure to bring a friend when you’re coming and have some champagne! “

…Valentine’s season isn’t just for couples -it’s about spoiling the people who make you smile.

Caroline Wilmot: “We’re always giving, so it’s nice to do something for yourself. Give back to yourself with a fabulous Galentine’s experience, so you can do this on your own or bring that special someone with you.”

From date night to girl time, it’s love any way you spin it.

