Florida foodies are licking their chops, waiting for tomorrow’s kick-off of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Film fans can relate. They’re hungry for the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival to start this weekend. Deco’s got the deets: Lights, camera, action!

It’s time to celebrate good times and good movies. The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is back.

Steve Savor: “Over the last 40 years, we’ve hosted hundreds and hundreds of filmmakers and A-list celebrities.”

Getting your movie into the festival is no easy task.

Steve Savor: “We have a panel of people who review all the films and discuss it widely and it’s just a matter of debate and trying to curate what best fits our audience.”

One of the films the panel thinks you’ll dig: “The Trouble With People”, an offbeat family comedy, starring Paul Reiser.

Paul Reiser (as Barry): “Hello, not interested!”

Colm Meaney (as Ciáran): “Hello, I am your cousin Ciáran.”

Jane Levy (as Natalya): “And he wants you to just go to Ireland. What’s the worst that could happen?”

The worst that could happen is what the story’s all about.

Paul Reiser: “They’ve never met, and the Irish guy, Colm Meaney, who’s a wonderful, brilliant actor, calls me up in America, never heard of the guy, and he says, ‘Some day let’s bury the hatchet and come out to Ireland, and we’ll raise a pint.”

Alexandro Byrd is the title character in “The Legend of Juan Jose Mundo”.

Alexandro Byrd: “Takes place in 1984 in White Plains, New York. It’s a beautiful coming-of-age story about this girl, Julie.”

Juan has an unexpected effect on Julie, who’s part of her high school’s student exchange program.

Alexandro Byrd: “There’s a bit of a mix-up. Instead of getting a girl, she gets the legend himself, Juan Jose Mundo.”

Bringing the film to FLIFF is like a homecoming for Alexandro.

Alexandro Byrd: “A lot of my Venezuelan family is in Weston, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.”

From the hysterically twisted mind of Harland Williams comes the R-rated comedy: “Wingman”. He plays the man in question.

Harland Williams: “You can hire him, and he will help you score using his unorthodox methods of connecting with the opposite sex.”

He has a very unique relationship with his customers.

Harland Williams (as Turk): “Know what I just said?”

Evan Marsh (as Bob): “What?”

Harland Williams (as Turk): “F*** off in seven languages. There’s eight.”

Can’t wait to sit in a dark room and let the movie-going experience work its magic?

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

Feb. 20-28, 2026

Box Office and General Information

503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tickets and Full Schedule

