Everybody is getting ready for tomorrow’s July Fourth celebration. People are in full party mode, and that includes the folks in Broward. There’s a pair of places calling your name for the big day. Listen up, because here they come.

The Loop, aka Las Olas Oceanside Park, on Fort Lauderdale Beach is throwing a bash in honor of America’s birthday on Thursday.

Todd Stilphen: “We’re having our Fourth of July Spectacular, which is our annual Fourth of July Independence Day celebration. It begins at 12 p.m. and goes ’til about 9:15 p.m.”

The Loop will be packed with families and other friendly forms of life.

Todd Stilphen: “We’ll have all of our family activities with our kid zone, face-painting, we have a native village, which brings out alligators, snakes, turtles.”

Do not underestimate the role that the beach plays in the festivities. You’ll be doing plenty of hanging out by the shining sea.

Todd Stilphen: “Across the street on the beach, starting at noon, we will also have water slides for the kids, and it’s all free, and then we begin music here in the park at The Loop.”

Party people will have plenty more in store.

Todd Stilphen: “We’re gonna have plenty of food vendors, art vendors in the park as well.”

The payoff to this birthday celebration? The rockets’ red glare.

Todd Stilphen: “I think we have the best fireworks show going down here. It’s 23 minutes, it’s out on the barge over the ocean.”

Things are gonna be lit at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek when it’s time to fire up the fireworks for July Fourth. And that’s just part of the happening.

Alex MacDonald: “We’ve got live entertainment, non-stop entertainment, 3-D projection mapping throughout the casino. We’ve got drinks, we’ve got food trucks, we’ve got a fireworks show, drone show.”

You’ll eat and drink and dance and do all the things Americans do on this special day. And you’ll end your stay looking up in amazement.

Alex MacDonald: “Tomorrow we’ve got 18 minutes of straight fireworks show, which is gonna be complemented with 300 drones lighting up the sky, Coconut Creek.”

You may be a little jaded when it comes to fireworks shows. Leave your cynicism at home. The one at Coconut Creek has an impressive pedigree.

Alex MacDonald: “Grucci of New York will be here tomorrow night. They are world-renowned throughout the world; they’re known for quite a few high-end firework shows.”

The odds are in your favor for a fantastic Fourth at Coconut Creek.

Alex MacDonald: “I think we do it better here than anywhere that I’ve seen in South Florida, and that’s really our mantra. We really try to push the envelope and make it bigger and better than what we’ve done last year.”

If you are interested in attending the Fourth of July Spectacular at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort Lauderdale Beach, click here. For information on Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s Independence Celebration, click here.

