Gaga’s not the only one going on tour. Somebody else has been to space recently and is now taking her fans on a trip of their own. Katy Perry is launching her biggest tour yet, and guess what? It’s out of this world. Deco is blasting off with the singer and she gives us the deets on her upcoming “Lifetimes” tour that she said requires a little bit of gravity.

Fresh off her journey to space, Katy Perry is ready to blast off again on her “Lifetimes” tour.

Katy Perry: “This is the most ambitious April I’ve ever had.”

She’s not kidding. With over 80 stops planned worldwide, the pop icon promises an experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Katy Perry: “The story for the ‘Lifetimes’ tour is a Sci-Fi one, it’s basically loosely based on a video game and I’m a video game character called KP143.”

The theme? Total cyber-pop, and it matches the vibe of her latest album, “143,” but don’t worry, she’s bringing all of her hits.

Katy Perry: “This tour covers all of the timelines. It covers all of the songs from every single album.”

And a word to the wise, you might want to dress to impress.

Katy Perry: “There’s always a moment in my show where I invite someone onto the stage and, typically, that is based on whoever I see out there and, this time, I can reveal to you, it is going to be based on their costume.”

Katy said the tour has been a long time coming.

Katy Perry: “By the time the ‘Lifetimes’ tour kicks off, it will have been eight years since I’ve been on a world tour. I mean, it’s been awhile, yes.”

And she’s apologizing for the delay by bringing you a night you will remember.

Katy Perry: “There is so many different props, like, literally there’s is a butterfly right there, I’ll be riding towards the end of the show.”

Need a little more Katy? We might know where to find her in between shows.

Katy Perry: “I’ve been asking all of my fans, for them to submit their favorite coffee shops because mom’s is going to need one. That’s where you’ll find me on my off days.”

Katy makes her stop here in the 305 at the Kaseya Center on August 23.

