Cindy Cohen: “This is La Boulangerie Boul’mich. We are a French bakery with Latin American influences. We have different options that we bring from Latin countries like the tequeño, pan de bono, cachito.

This Miami restaurant is really known for a French staple.

Teo Bok: “I love the croissants here. I work very closely, and I come here and eat croissants nearly everyday.”

They bake up 1,500 of these flaky pastries a day, behind ’em all is one regal roller!

Cindy Cohen: “The person who has the best job here at La Boulangerie Boul’mich is Magaly. She is the queen of the croissant.”

Jamie Greenfield: “That sounds like the best job in the world, but I don’t know if you could trust me. I might eat all the product.”

Magaly doesn’t like to talk on camera; she’s too focused on her craft, so we had a sidekick fill us in on her royal responsibilities.

Cindy Cohen: “Everyday Magaly starts preparing the dough and cutting the dough and rolling, rolling, rolling.”

Deco timed it, and the croissant queen can make about 20 a minute!

Cindy Cohen: “The technique to roll the croissant is to use the palm of her hand.”

Jamie Greenfield: “I think to roll thousands of croissants every single day for work is extremely physically demanding. You must have real passion for this.”

Teo Bok: “She’s got an amazing talent.”

