MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new head-turner making waves in Miami Beach!

Artist Prune Nourry just unveiled her first U.S. Public sculpture at Ocean Terrace Park.

It’s a massive 25-foot long beauty called Reflection, honoring the women of the World War II Coast Guard Reserve.

So if you see something radiant in North Beach, it’s not some oiled-up tourist: It’s high-end heroic art!

Prune has celebrities following her work, such as Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie.

