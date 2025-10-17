This Halloween season, downtown Fort Lauderdale is getting a dose of the dead at a secret and stylish — but spooky speakeasy! Room 901 is located inside the Hyatt Centric Las Olas. But after a scary October makeover, the speakeasy feels more like a nightmare… on Elm Street.

Freddy Krueger: “Welcome. Happy to be here. We all know it’s a busy time for me.”

The Hyatt Centric Las Olas could be your hottest Halloween hangout yet…

Alex: “It’s gorgeous. But then you walk into this one particular space, right, which is the speakeasy 901 and you are taken to a completely different nightmare.”

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “You have all the haunted music, the walls are all blood red, and they’re decorated with cobwebs all over.”

…Because speakeasy 901 has transformed into Nightmare on Las Olas.

Alex: “Have you ever addressed that skin condition of yours? I mean, so many creams out there.”

Freddy Krueger: “What skin condition?”

Alex: “Let’s move on. So I hear that you’re making some cocktails here at 901.”

Freddy Krueger: “Yes, of course. The first cocktail we’re going to be doing is the ‘Blair Witch Hunt.’ The ingredients are going to be Stoli Vodka, Midori, Triple sec, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and the most important ingredient, dry ice.”

Alex: “Good.”

Freddy Krueger: “Yeah.

Alex: “That’s really good.”

Freddy Krueger: “You know, killing people isn’t the only thing I’m good at.”

Freddy Krueger: “This one is my favorite. This is going to be the ‘Las Olas Zombie.'”

Alex: “I prefer a finger, but an eyeball will do just fine.”

Freddy Krueger: “The eyeball is just to remind you that you’re being watched.”

Alex: “Mr. Krueger!”

Fiend for freaky foods, including “Freddy’s Pumpkin Revenge.”

Guest: “Loved it so much and there’s nothing better than sexy Freddy Krueger behind the bar.”

And the “Slasher Faroe Island Salmon.”

Guest: “To die for. It felt like my last meal.”

Alex: “We can be up here for hours, enjoying ourselves. So what else can we take part in?”

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “We have cards, dominoes and we can talk to the spirits through our Ouija board.”

Alex: “Scary, OK. Hey, Siri.”

Guest: “No.”

Group: “Ouija, what spirit is in the room?”

Spirit: “Oh, look. Another glorious morning, makes me sick!”

Drink and dine if you dare.

Katherine Beja-McLennan: “You’re only able to make a reservation online. You’re given a secret password. There is a $60 per person minimum, two hours each. 5:00, 7:15, 9:30.

There are more Halloween-themed cocktails, like the gin-based “Chainsaw Massacre” and the vodka-based “Sixth Sense.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale

100 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.