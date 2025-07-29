Deja vu isn’t just a feeling…or a great song by Olivia Rodrigo. When it comes to freakier Friday, it’s a premise. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are trading places again, but not with each other. Because when it comes to this sequel, it’s double the fun and double the craziness. Double the freaky!

Okay nobody panic…

On second thought, maybe everyone should panic, because history is repeating itself in ‘Freakier Friday’.

But this time around, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis aren’t the only ones switching bodies.

In the sequel, Lindsay’s daughter and soon-to-be step-daughter get caught up in the chaos.

The girls may be new to the fold, but the OGs have been there, done that, and they’re super excited to be back for more after all these years.

Lindsay Lohan: “I know it’s been 22 years since Freaky Friday’s been a global hit at the box office. I didn’t know if I would see this day, but I’m sure happy that I did.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “My joke always was, well we have to wait until Lindsay’s old enough to have a 15-year-old child, and then we can make a sequel. And then we figured out she was old enough to have a 15-year-old child. And so, here we are.”

Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, who play Harper and Lily, were both big fans of the original movie.

Julia Butters: “When I heard that they were making a sequel, I was so excited because I couldn’t wait to see it as a fan. But I also couldn’t wait to be a part of it when I found out that that was possible.”

Sophia Hammons: “I wanted to be in on it so bad. Really, the only reason I had even heard about it was because one of my friends was auditioning for it, and I was like, oh my gosh, I need to audition for it.”

When we first met Lindsay’s character Anna, she was a moody teenager.

Now, she’s all grown up and dealing with grown up things, like planning her own wedding!

Thankfully, getting back in character was the easy part.

Lindsay Lohan: “Slipping back into the role of Anna felt very comfortable for me because I’ve also aged with Anna as the character. So it was easy for me to relate to who she is today, especially being a mom. So it came more naturally than I expected.”

Another thing that comes naturally?

Her relationship with Jamie Lee. They’ve stayed close over the years.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “We’ve known each other and seen each other for a long time. But more than anything, I think we both know that we care about each other, that we trust and are safe with each other.”

