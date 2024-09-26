Imagine a world where the past, present and future can exist all at once. That’s the premise of Oscar-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s new film, “Megalopolis,” and “Megalopolis” is going to sound hysterical when your edibles kick in.

Laurence Fishburne (as Fundi Romaine): “When does an empire die? Does it collapse in one terrible moment? No, no, but there comes a time when its people no longer believe in it.”

Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” shows a society at a breaking point … or a turning point.

Adam Driver (as Cesar Catilina): “When we ask these questions, and there’s a dialogue about them, that basically is a utopia.”

Adam Driver stars in the sci-fi film, and he says the movie is a glimpse of hope.

Adam Driver: “For Francis, at this point in his life, to be making a film about the future as a utopia is, you know, that he has such faith in humanity to kind of solve our problems.”

For Coppola, one kind of utopia is collaboration.

Francis Ford Coppola: “When you make a film, you’re not just telling people what to do, you’re inviting them to collaborate together with you, and even the actors collaborate on other aspects of the film.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Julia in the movie, agrees.

Nathalie Emmanuel: “I just think it was always about asking questions and, um, yeah, just keeping that open dialogue.”

Adam Driver (as Cesar Catilina): “My plan is a city that people can dream about.”

Jon Voight (as Hamilton Crassus III): “Megalopolis.”

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Julia Cicero): “What about those standing in your way?”

Shua LaBoeuf (as Clodio Pulcher): “Power to the people!”

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Julia Cicero): “Who like it the way it is?”

Giancarlo Esposito says his character, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, is all about balance.

Giancarlo Esposito: “He’s in a very delicate position, trying to figure out how to move forward, help the people, yet still hold on to a relationship with his daughter and his wife, and to preserve what he thinks is the way it should be done.”

Coppola says, in some ways, “Megalopolis” mirrors real life.

Francis Ford Coppola: “Their job is to make a world good for the people, and yet they’re more concerned of who’s powerful and who’s not powerful, and we are in danger of losing our republic the same way Rome was.”

Adam Driver (as Cesar Catilina): “Is this society, is this way we’re living, the only one that’s available to us?”

“Megalopolis” opens in theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.