“The Floor” returns for its third season Wednesday night. Trivia-heads will once again be battling it out for respect and big-time bucks.

Rob Lowe: “The category is breakfast. You must identify the foods you see. Simple. You ready?”

Contestant 1: “Yes.”

Rob Lowe: “You ready?”

Brianna Salerno: “Uh-huh.”

Rob Lowe: “Our final battle of the night begins now.”

Boca Raton native Brianna Salerno made the cut, and she got the chance to kick off the new season. She talked to Deco about playing the game.

Brianna Salerno: “You duel every single day. You make friends, but then you’re like, ‘Hey, friend, I’m sorry, I gotta battle you.'”

Brianna told us she prepped for her appearance on the show by bingeing every episode of the past two seasons.

You can start bingeing Season 3 when “The Floor” kicks off Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on 7.

