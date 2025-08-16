Kids are building empires one brick at a time. In ‘Lego Masters Jr.’, youngsters team up with celebrity sidekicks. Deco’s got the first look on the head-to-head battle of these pint-sized pros.

Stacking has never been so much fun.

Kelly Osbourne is the on-screen captain of Fox’s ‘Lego Masters Jr.’ and pairs these small humans with stars like, Jordin Sparks.

Jordin Sparks, singer/actress: “I’ve always loved Lego since I was young and I love working with my hands and I always try and encourage all the kids in my family to do the same and it was amazing just to see how their minds worked.”

These young masterminds get unlimited bricks to be as creative as they want to be and their celeb cheerleaders are in awe of those imaginations.

Jordin Sparks: “Sometimes the girls would get a little overwhelmed by what was happening and I was like, ‘You know what? If anybody’s been in the spotlight and under pressure, I’m your girl, like, I can help you out.’ On the flip side, they helped encourage me with just do it, just, just build what you think in your head.”

Andy Richter, comedian: “They have played with these bricks so much that they can just, sort of, picture it and know how they can execute.”

Ravi Patel: “It was so fun. It’s like I finally got to live out my childhood dream by being on their team.”

The winner of this four-week special series bags $50,000 with a side of bragging rights and some Lego lingo lessons.

Ravi Patel: “The main Lego lingo I learned, which, I think I still failed at most of the time, was that you don’t say Legos. The plural of Lego is Lego.”

Every brick matters and brings out the inner kid in all of us.

Alison Sweeney: “I felt like a little kid walking onto that stage and how beautiful and impressive it was and just the incredible art that they made with those Lego blocks.”

“Lego Masters Jr.” premieres on Monday on Channel 7.

