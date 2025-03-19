Here at Deco we totally heart an award show and Fox does, too because last night, The 2025 IHeart Radio Music Awards aired right here on 7! Here’s a look at all the big winners!

Billie Eilish (singing): “Now, I know that you love me. You don’t need to remind me “

From Los Angeles, with love! Billie Eilish kicked off the 2025 IHeart Radio Music Awards with a stripped-down version of her song “Wallflower.”

The singer and her brother Finneas thanking fans, after snagging one of the night’s top honors.

LL Cool J: “What’s up music fans?”

LL Cool J was back as the host with the most and speaking of most, Taylor Swift taking home nine awards, even though she wasn’t there!

She was also honored with a Tour of the Century presentation for her record-breaking Eras tour.

Taylor Swift: “It really was the most gratifying I’ve ever done. I think of that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it.”

Other special awards of the night went to Lady Gaga, who received the IHeart-Radio Innovator trophy.

Lady Gaga: “On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been doing this forever. And on the other hand, I know I’m just getting started.”

Mariah Carey got the IHeart Radio Icon award.

Mariah Carey: “Is the lighting OK? Cause I don’t like bad lighting.”

She also gave us this iconic side-eye moment, where she appeared unimpressed during her own tribute.

Nelly (singing): “I’m going down down baby your street in a Range Rover. Boom boom baby, ready to let it go.”

Nelly taking performance matters into his own hands. He received the IHeart Radio Landmark Award, but just as he was about to start talking…

Nelly getting cut off. But taking it in stride.

Gracie Abrams (singing): “ooooh, bet you’re thinking she’s so cool.”

Gracie Abrams was named the Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Sza snagged R&B Artist of the Year, for the third year in a row.

And rock icons Green Day taking a top honor in the Alternative category.

Bad Bunny turning up the heat.

But when it came to Song of the Year…

The award leaving Benson totally shocked.

Benson Boone: “It is incredible to feel believed in. So thank you to the people, the listeners, the fans that have believed in me because I promise you, it means, so much.”

