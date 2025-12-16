If you’re looking for something a little strange, a little festive, and a whole lotta fun this holiday season, Ripley’s has you covered. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park in Hialeah promises to surprise you at every turn. Don’t believe us? Well, hopefully you’ll believe Steph Michaels. She went to check out the brand new Christmas experience.

Believe it or not, there’s an unbelievable Christmas experience lighting up Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

Maritza Gutierrez: “It’s Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park and you’re gonna find an immersive Christmas trail, a Ripley’s museum, the oddities, like the smallest woman on earth, live jaw-dropping shows that are extraordinary and scary at the same time, with fire tricks, and then a lot of rides, and everything is included in one price.”

One price? What a bargain.

Steph: “What makes it so unique compared to other attractions and parks?”

Maritza Gutierrez: “It’s the Ripley brand; It’s beautiful, it’s extraordinary, odd, and strange.”

Well, I like it strange. Let’s go check out something weird.

I’m also in love with the food and the rides.

Up next? Hey, Santa.

Santa: “Steph, what is it that you would like for Christmas?”

Steph: “I can’t believe he knows my name. OK, Santa, I would like a husband, some clothes, a new car, and a year pass here. Is that possible?”

Santa: “Very possible, very possible.”

Thanks, you’re the man.

Now tickets start at $39. A season pass will cost you $69, and get this:

Maritza Gutierrez: “When you buy an online ticket, it’s the same price that you buy here, locally. We don’t change it, and we don’t put a timeframe; everything is the same.”

Steph: “I’ve had the time of my life tonight. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park is where it’s at. If you haven’t been here, make sure you come down, bring the whole family, get on some rides, get some churros, look, it’s snowing. This is the best time that I’ve had. Make sure you come down here. I’m tired now, I’ve been riding rides all night, I’m going back to the station, see you guys later.”

