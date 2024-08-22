Everybody needs a little touch-up from time to time. A new hairdo, a new wardrobe, a little nip, a tiny tuck — you know how it is, right? You want to feel good. Well, one of Broward’s hottest hangouts is getting a brand-new look and celebrating the move. We’ve got all the deets.

The Wharf is one of Fort Lauderdale’s major party places.

Emi Guerra, co-owner of The Wharf: “We’re known for our crazy parties, awesome themed events, celebrating the holidays, being a community place.”

The place has been around for almost five years. Now, it’s time for a face-lift.

Emi Guerra: “Our plan is to temporarily close for renovations, but before we do, we want to celebrate. We have two weekends of closing parties.”

Part one is coming up this weekend.

Emi Guerra: “August 23 and 24, we’re gonna be doing our ‘And More’ closing parties.”

You can call it a greatest hits party.

Emi Guerra: “And we’re bringing out all the props, all the themes we’ve ever done, and we’re combining it into a weekend full of events. All the bars will be themed, all the locations will have a story. When you come in, it will be an experience that combines everything that we’re known for.”

Wharf-heads will be able to relive some of their favorite events. “Blowfish” will be coming back. “Hogwharf” will make a magical appearance. “Wharf R Us” made the cut, bad grammar and all. Even “St. Patrick’s Day” is gonna show up.

And then, there’s weekend number two.

Emi Guerra: “August 30 and August 31 will be our ‘Bon Voyage’ final event before we temporarily close. It’ll be the last chance to see The Wharf the way it is, with your friends, the way you know it.”

Renovations begin Sept. 1st. Here’s a hint at what’s coming when doors reopen in the early fall.

Emi Guerra: “But you can expect to see a nice uptick in the look and feel and the experience. We’ll still have plenty of bars, and we should get a nice little refresh on the way they look and feel.”

Don’t let all the new stuff scare you. There are Wharf specialties you can still count on.

Emi Guerra: “Within our new and improved bars, you’ll still be able to grab your favorite Wharf cocktails such as our Wharfladas and our famous mojitos.”

The Wharf may be getting a makeover, but the good-time feeling of the place isn’t going anywhere.

Emi Guerra: “The Wharf was supposed to be here for a few years, a nice pop-up. We’ve been so well-received by the community, we really want to make it last a long time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

wharfftl.com/wharf-ftl-closing-parties

