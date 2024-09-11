The look and feel of Fort Lauderdale is constantly evolving. Even one of its most royal attractions is getting an upgrade.

The Grand Lady of the Waterways, The Jungle Queen, is ready to ignite the night.

Polynesian performer: “Ah-hoo!”

People have been howling about the Jungle Queen’s dinner cruise for a long, long time.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “That’s four hours total, an hour to our property, two hours there and an hour back here.”

The trip to their island shows off Fort Lauderdale at its finest.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “So the property is about an hour west up the New River. Once we leave the dock here, it’s a fully narrated sightseeing cruise. We go down Millionaires’ Row, you get to hear about who is who, little history of Fort Lauderdale, a couple of jokes here.”

Good news! A full bar is open, as you skim across the tops of the local waterways.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “Obviously you can enjoy the tour a little more with a couple of cocktails.”

Big changes are waiting for you on the property. The new cruise, called “Ignite the Night,” starts with a big island welcome. Then it’s off to an all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “We’ve completely revamped our menu as well. Everything is made in-house, we have chefs, and it’s absolutely to die for now.”

Get ready there’s some more sweet surprises.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “We did a complete revamp of our show. We even spruced up the property a little bit; it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

The biggest upgrade comes in the dinner show.

If you’ve taken this trip before, you’ll be knocked out by what’s happening these days.

Captain Monica Aivazian: “We used to have a variety show, and we’re just trying to gear it towards our guests a little bit more. The fire dancing was always the best part of the show, so our show now, we’re gonna take you through an entire journey through Polynesia. We’re gonna have some drums, they’re even gonna teach you a dance, and ending off with the classic fire dancing.”

The Jungle Queen dinner cruise has been sailing off to glory for almost 90 years. So why was now the right time for a makeover?

Captain Monica Aivazian: “I think it was just time for a change. Listening to what was so great about our property and just making it that much better.”

