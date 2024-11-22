Tonight, we are shining the Deco spotlight on a South Florida icon — fiery, sexy and exotic. Alex Miranda is at Fort Lauderdale’s new Mai-Kai. Take it away, our sweet fire dancer.

Fans of this iconic restaurant have been waiting for this very moment: the reopening of a legend. People love this place so much. We’re taking a look at some of the eight themed rooms after, of course, the Polynesian islands. All of them were brought back to life in an over $20 million renovation. Cocktails included.

The heat is on again at Mai-Kai.

Bill Fuller: “It’s a place where not only do you get lost in the environment of place, but you also get lost in the place of time. So you’ve gone to a totally different world.”

The Oakland Park Polynesian restaurant, originally opened in 1956, reopened Thursday, finally!

Waiter: “Aloha! Lamb lollipop?”

The 954 institution, famous for its highly themed shows, closed in 2020 after water damage and a roof collapse.

Bill Fuller: “The venue’s over 65 years old. We have rebuilt it for the next 65 years. So it meant going back to the bones, fixing the roof.”

Guest 1: “I can’t believe my eyes. Really, it’s back to its former glory and more.”

And yes, that jaw-dropping, immersive interior is intact, by the way, so you don’t have to worry about that. Refreshed, but still holding on to all those incredible details that have been added to this restaurant since it opened back in the 1950s.

But the outdoor Bora Bora Bar is brand-new, along with its very own volcano.

Guest 2: “You really forget that you’re in Florida, and you kind of drive under this beautiful banyan tree, and there’s fire features and water features and tropical plants. And we really wanted to give the community something that they can be proud of.”

The menus, food and cocktails include old classics and new twists.

Molokai girl 1: “We are at the Molokai Bar, and we are the Molokai girls.”

Bill Fuller: “Our rum menu is over 57 specialty drinks. Our cocktail menu is enormous. But you don’t come to the Molokai unless you have our famous rum barrel.”

Guest 3: “I don’t know what is this, but it’s delicious.”

Alex Miranda: “He’s confused. He doesn’t know what’s going on. How are you? You’re on your second?”

Guest 3: “Third.”

[Alex laughs.]

Bill Fuller: “The equivalent of four shots in it. So be careful. I encourage Uber.”

Molokai girl 2: “And we also have the Mai Tai, but you, my friend, look like a Hula Girl martini kind of guy.”

Alex Miranda: “Give me 12.”

Here’s a tip. Walk into the gift shop and step up to this new window where you can watch the bartenders make your favorite rum cocktails.

Even the gift shop is gorgeous here. I always collect these mugs. Aren’t they fun?

Show days and times vary, but always pack a Hawaiian Punch.

Bill Fuller: “I have a thing here, that when you ask me and you appreciate my beads, you actually get them.”

Guest 4: “We’re not here, we’re somewhere completely different. And that’s what’s so beautiful about the Mai-Kai and about tiki, and it’s the last place that exists like this. There used to be places like this all over.”

There’s also an outdoor garden to check out and make a reservation, because this place is going to be packed, and they make it easier for you. You can choose the actual table to sit at, so you have the perfect view of their shows.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show

3599 N. Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-563-3272

maikai.com

