If your dream house includes glitter, glam, and a whole lot of pink, you are in for a treat. The ultimate Barbie fan experience is taking over the 954. Deco’s sexy Ken doll Alex Miranda stopped by the Broward County Convention Center to dance the night away at the first official Barbie fan meetup event.

It’s bold, it’s bright, it’s pink.

Michael Corrigan: “There’s no mistaking who the Barbie fans are; just look for the pink.”

And plastic.

Marl & B: “Here’s the winker right here, you see her? She’s winking her eye.”

Alex: “I’m obsessed.”

In all the good ways.

Alex: “How many Barbies do you have?”

Guest: “I think I have 40.”

Alex: “No! Amazing, I love that.”

Guest: “I’m a true fan.”

This weekend, Barbie Dream Fest is taking over Fort Lauderdale.

Michael Corrigan: “This event is all about bringing people who love Barbie together.”

Turning the Broward County Convention Center into a little Barbie dream world.

Michael Corrigan: “This is the first ever Barbie fan convention so we are celebrating all things Barbie.”

Through Sunday.

Guest: “I love Barbie.”

Alex: “Why do you love Barbie?”

Guest: “I don’t know; I just like her.”

Whether you grew up with Barbie.

Guest: “I was obsessed with Barbie as you can see.”

Alex: “I can see.”

Guest: “I never grew out of it.”

Or love a good Instagram moment.

Alex: “Do you feel like Barbie today?”

Guest: “You know what, I feel like a Barbie all the time, timeless, classic and never going out of style.”

Barbie has been that girl since 1959.

Alex: “The first ever Barbie, we have her right here. Take a look at her right here.”

Marl & B: “There she is in all of her glory.”

Alex: “And her $16,000 of glory, let me tell you.”

Marl & B: “Yes.”

Alex: “She’s worth it.”

Marl & B: “Where else can you find one?”

And if anyone knows, it’s vintage seller Marl & B.

Alex: “These are the first ever Black Barbie dolls, correct?”

Marl & B: “Yes, they are. One is in her original outfit and one is in a Japanese outfit that you put but only buy in Japan.”

Alex: “What year?”

Marl & B: “1967.”

Of course, fashion is part of the fun.

Alex: “What does it feel like to dress like Barbie?”

Guest: “I like to put dresses on my Barbie, the skirt dress.”

So show up in your Barbie best.

Guest: “It’s pink, you know, you feel so girly, you feel so chique and you just have so much fun.”

Alex: “With a little bit of blue too, right?”

Guest: “Blue, yeah, you slay.”

Alex: “It’s giving Barbie and Ken.”

Guest: “Oh, what’s up?”

Or let the glam team at Little Princess Spa do it for you.

Leona Gomes: “We like to do sparkles on the face, we like to do pink eye shadow and for Barbie, we do pink hair extensions or, if they want a different color, we can do that as well.”

And for more Barbie core, Sunshine & Glitter has the sparkle, but for these Barbie dolls?

Guest: “I like the roller skating.”

Including birthday Barbie.

Alex: “How old did you just turn?”

Guest: “Eight.”

Alex: “Happy 8th birthday. Is it a Barbie-themed birthday?”

Guest: “Yeah.”

Dream Fest isn’t just about striking a pose.

Tickets for adults start at $72 and children start at $33.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Barbie Dream Fest at the Broward County Convention Center

March 27-29

1950 Eisenhower Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

To buy tickets, click here.

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