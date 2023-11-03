Why didn’t the skeleton want to go to the party? He had no body to go with! Speaking of parties, there’s one you’re not going to want to miss, and it’s happening this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the scoop — and the body.

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Fort Lauderdale is hosting its 14th annual Florida Day of the Dead Celebration … and trust me, I feel it in my bones that it’s going to be a fun time.

: “Dia de los Muertos has begun!”

That’s right! And the city of Fort Lauderdale is putting on its 14th Florida Day of the Dead Celebration.

Jim Hammond: “The Florida Day of the Dead Celebration is a downtown, family-friendly festival that takes over corners of Fort Lauderdale and celebrates life through this traditional festival.”

The Mexican tradition is meant to celebrate the dead by dressing up and placing their photos and favorite food on an ofrenda, or offering place.

But, in the words of Abuelita from “Coco”…

(as Abuelita): “Dia de los Muertos is the one night of the year our ancestors can come visit us. We put their photos on the ofrenda so their spirits can cross over.”

Jim Hammond: “There’s so many parts to the festival that people want to experience again and again. The traditional folklorico dancers, traditions that go back hundred of years, the Indigenous music groups.”

And, of course, their fan favorite: the skeleton processional.

Jim Hammond: “People come out, get dressed up as skeletons and celebrate with their own giant skeletons.”

As for how many bare-bone pals take the streets during the parade…

Jim Hammond: “We bring dozens of puppets and skeletons to the procession, but it’s really the audience, it’s the participants who bring hundreds and hundreds of skeletons to the procession.”

But the party isn’t over when the parade stops.

Jim Hammond: “We’re going to have over a dozen food trucks, over 50 craft vendors, music, entertainment and so much more, all the way up until 10 o clock at night. Each of us has someone in our world who we’ve lost and we want to remember. This is a chance for you to come out and celebrate their life in the most playful way. As we say at with Florida Day of the Dead, it’s a memory for the dead but a party for the living.”

The big bash takes place this Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

14th Florida Day of the Dead Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale

dayofthedeadflorida.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.