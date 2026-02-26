Hockey’s a very cool game. It’s hotter than ever, since the men’s and women’s Olympic teams came home with gold medals. There’s a place in Broward that’s celebrating all the wins by breaking down the science of the sport.

Thanks to thrilling overtime wins by both the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams, the country has gone pucking crazy.

Inside Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science, the magic of the game is laid out in the latest exhibition called “HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever.”

Meredith Feder: “It’s a full-body, very exciting exhibit to get kids inspired by hockey and learn the science behind it.”

The timing of the exhibit couldn’t be more perfect.

Meredith Feder: “We have tremendous foresight here at the museum. We are home to the two-time Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers, who have actually partnered with us to bring this exhibit to life, and now home to two gold-medal USA championship teams. We are so excited to have hockey here with us.”

There’s a bunch of interactive stuff going on here. You can practice your slap shot if you want. Push one button and learn how players score a goal. Push another, and you’re cleaning up the ice with a Zambroni.

Meredith Feder: “But you’re also going to be able to see the evolution of hockey and a lot of hockey artifacts throughout the past 100 years.”

You can check out the advances the game has made.

Meredith Feder: “And be able to connect in a really meaningful way with some of the science that goes into stick-making and the materials behind sticks.”

There’s some very important human history here, as well.

Meredith Feder: “There is a lot of real estate in this exhibit devoted to celebrating women in the sport.”

As always, MODS has come up with a presentation that pleases everyone.

Meredith Feder: “For the museum, we’re always looking for ways to make that immediate connection with children and families, and I think you’re gonna come to this exhibit and you’re gonna have some of those experiences you would expect.”

The Florida Panthers have left their mark all over the exhibit.

Meredith Feder: “But I think also one of the surprising things is that they’ve opened up some of their vaults to us, their amazing artifacts and pieces of history.”

If anybody needs a time-out, you can always send them to the penalty box.

Meredith Feder: “So that’s a hidden treasure of the exhibit.”

HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever will be featured at MODS through May 3rd. Their goal is to get you inside to check it all out.

Meredith Feder: “It really is expanding our audiences here at the museum, and we look at it as a great way to get people in the door that might not have been here before.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science

401 S.W. Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever

Now – May 3, 2026

Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.