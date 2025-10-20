FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of fine food, fabulous drinks and a whole lot of science.

It’s Fort Lauderdale’s fanciest science fair, and all for a good cause.

Last Friday, hundreds gathered at the Museum of Discovery and Science’s 29th annual “Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration.”

The toast to science featured bites from more than 30 restaurants, craft beverages and a silent auction.

The feel-good event is to support the museum’s mission of keeping science education flowing for everyone.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.