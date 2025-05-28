The Museum of Discovery and Science is opening a new family-friendly exhibit featuring the rise of mammals.

The latest exhibit at the museum is called “Expedition: Dinosaur — Rise of the Mammals.” The family-friendly journey leads guests through the past filled with cool animatronic creatures everywhere you look.

There will be lots of activities for kids to take part in and plenty of prehistoric facts for everyone to learn about.

“And, I think, here you have the perfect blend of hands-on activities for kids and additional knowledge and information that’s shared through the exhibit panels that can be interesting to adults,” Meredith Feder, the museum’s deputy director, said.

“Expedition: Dinosaur — Rise of the Mammals” is open now and will be available through Sep. 1.

FOR MORE INFO:

Expedition: Dinosaur — Rise of the Mammals

May 23, 2025 – September 1, 2025

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 S.W. Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

