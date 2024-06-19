Hearing Adele live is a present on its own.

But getting a “Hello” up close, well that’s a moment of a lifetime.

A Fort Lauderdale mom and daughter duo are “Chasing Pavements” after meeting her this past weekend. And it was all thanks to “mini-Adele.”

Adele: “We could of had it all.”

Adele’s strong voice can be heard far away.

Adele: “You had my heart inside your hand.”

But apparently also through the womb.

Alexandra Arguello: “I’ve always been a fan. So I’m sure by the time she was in my belly started hearing. But one of our favorite pastimes when we’re in the car when we’re singing Adele together.”

Adele: “You look like a movie — hi!”

So when Alexandra Arguello got tickets to Adele’s Vegas show, her daughter Valentina had to tag along.

Adele: “Hello, from the other side.”

So what’s your favorite song?

Valentina Arguello: “Hello, it’s me…Hello from the other side.”

Alexandra Arguello: “I was like you know what this is crazy to bring a kid but she does love her as much as just as much as I do. To make it even more exciting, she was like I want to wear a beautiful dress.”

With just under 48 hours, her seamstress grandmother made this gown. So pretty! Tell us all about your look Valentina.

Alexandra Arguello: “What did we put on?”

Valentina Arguello: “Lipstick.”

Alexandra Arguello: “Uh huh and eyeliner like Adele.”

And once at the concert?

Valentina Arguello: “There was confetti.”

Alexandra Arguello: “There was confetti yeah. And what happened? Who said hi to you?”

Valentina Arguello: “Adele, she hugged me.”

And the melt your heart hug went viral.

Alexandra Arguello: “I put it on my TikTok and by the time I woke up the next morning, I saw that it was spreading like wildfire.”

How many views so far?

Valentina Arguello: “One million.”

Alexandra Arguello: “A little more than that but as soon as we walked in security guards and people were like, I think she’s going to stop and talk just have your camera ready mom. And of course, I wanted to be excited for me to be that close to her but to see my daughter have that beautiful moment that she’ll definitely remember forever.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.