This Wednesday, the country commemorates Juneteenth.

Fort Lauderdale is doing its part too. Through movies, music and spoken word, the struggles and triumphs of African Americans will take center stage, at a three-day event.

Cooper Thornton (as Loan Officer): “You want to borrow $7,000 for school?”

Niles Fitch (as James Walden): “How am I gonna go ma?”

Cooper Thornton (as Loan Officer): “You just don’t qualify.”

Uzo Aduba (as Virginia Walden): “My son can’t wait.”

Uzo Aduba (as Virginia Walden): “He needs change today not tomorrow not next week and definitely not eventually.”

Juneteenth is almost here and Savor Cinema is celebrating this important holiday in a very unique way.

Hal Axler: “So we’re gonna have a mini film festival consisting of three films with all that have the common thread of African-American women who persevered, were able to make changes in their life.”

You won’t be seeing any documentaries here. The idea is to shine a light on the progress made over the years through the true stories of these women.

Hal Axler: “And there was a film that we played at the festival last year called “Kemba” and we knew we wanted to play it again this year for this event.”

Joey Auzenne (as Bobby): “The president needs to release her now (Free Kemba, free Kemba, free Kemba, free Kemba).”

Nesta Cooper (as Kemba): “I don’t want this to be the end of my story.”

“Freedom Hair”, the story of Melony Armstrong, who fights local government to start a natural hair-braiding business.

Melony Armstrong (as Simona Brown): “Can I ask you something?”

Jeremie Harris (as Kevin): “Yeah.”

Melony Armstrong (as Simona Brown): “Is hair a thing to you? Like, not your hair specifically but hair in general. Like, does it mean anything to you or is it a superficial thing like a toenail?”

Melony is going to be at the festival when her film is shown on June 19. She believes her story is a perfect fit for the event.

Melony Armstrong: “It speaks to who black people are as a people what we stand for in particular black women.”

There’s more than movies going on here.

Hal Axler: “And we’re able to bring in some musical artists and poetry artists and even have some cuisine at the events to turn it into a three-day festival.”

Writer Darius V. Daughtry will be reading his work, “The Sounds of Freedom.” Here’s a taste.

Darius V. Daughtry: “These feelings of freedom, should be for everyone, every single soul under God’s bright sun, we can make this world, what we want I to be but we have to remember, that freedom ain’t free.”

And you most certainly feel these rhythms.

Feminafrika will drum you into heaven.

Michael Davis: “Want to spread an awareness of the Afro-Caribbean and African cultures as well with Juneteenth being right around the corner.”

The Juneteenth Mini Film Festival starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. And — best part — drum roll — it’s free!

