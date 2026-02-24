South Florida’s getting a taste of Hollywood. The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is celebrating its big 40. Deco hit the opening-night party and got a preview of a new thriller set right here in South Florida.

Film fans and movie stars hit the red carpet for opening night of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

“Miami Nights” had its worldwide premiere. The thriller stars Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, and “Peter Pan” star Jeremy Sumpter.

He’s all grown up now and ready to kick some butt.

Jeremy Sumpter: “So my character is Mason Lane. He gets discharged from the military and he’s struggling to fit into society. I come straight to my captain, who is [Sydelle Noel] and she gives me this job with her working for this freight truck company to deliver a diamond. I come up with this idea that I steal this diamond.

Actress Danay Garcia says working with Terrance Howard was a dream come true.

Danay Garcia: “Terrence Howard’s character’s name is Wolf. He’s a journalist. I play his like, grand hand person. So basically, he’s going through some post-traumatic stress disorder, and I’m the one who kind of protects him from the world.”

The biggest star in Miami Nights might just be the Magic City itself.

Jeremy Sumpter: “I shot here years ago. I actually worked on ‘The Glades,’ which was shot here in Miami. That was the first movie, the first thing I ever shot in Miami, but to come back and shoot ‘Miami Nights’ was awesome.

Catch “Miami Nights” when it hits theaters later this year.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

Feb. 20-28, 2026

Box Office and General Information

503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tickets and Full Schedule

