FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring has come to South Florida. The brutal winter weather is finally behind us. OK, I’m stretching things a bit, but it is spring, and an annual shindig is about to go down this weekend. It’s time for Spring Fling.

Beach Boys (singing): “For their hearts were full of spring.”

On Sunday, the sweet sounds of the season will fill the air when the fourth annual Spring Fling goes down at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale. And everyone is invited.

Arianne Glassman: “This is an event you can bring your children to, the grandparents to, your friends, your extended family, just for a wonderful day to celebrate the season here on Fort Lauderdale Beach.”

Your kids can get a jump on Easter, thanks to a trio of egg hunts.

Arianne Glassman: “We have three egg hunts timed out for the little ones: at 10 o’clock for those 5 and under, at 10:30 for those 6 to 9, and at 11 o’clock for your children that are 10 to 13.”

No need to stress. There’ll be plenty of yolks for everybody.

Arianne Glassman: “There are 12,000 eggs that are going to fill our 20,000-square-foot main lawn.”

Speaking of Easter, a certain bunny will be hanging around, ready to pose for photos with everyone.

The young ones won’t run out of things to do.

Arianne Glassman: “We have arts and crafts for the kids, as we are celebrating Youth Art Month.”

That’s just part of the party. There’ll be tons of vendors, performers and loads of music all day long.

And, when it’s time to chow down, you’ll have plenty of places to choose from.

Arianne Glassman: “And our farmer’s market is going to take over the perimeter of the park, so if you’re looking for some kind of wonderful picnic fare that you can enjoy and spend this glorious day here on Fort Lauderdale Beach, we have a little bit of something for everyone.”

Spring Fling is a chance to ring in the new season in a very cool way.

Arianne Glassman: “So everyone has been celebrating spring break here on Fort Lauderdale Beach. This really gives our locals and those still visiting the area an opportunity to take a break for themselves.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Spring Fling

Sunday, March 24

Las Olas Oceanside Park

3000 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

theloopflb.com/events/spring-fling-2024



