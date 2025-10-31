One person’s trash can definitely be another person’s treasure. One local artist is turning bottle caps, broken glass, and scraps into jewelry that amazes everyone. It’s sustainable, creative, and just plain — cool.

Meet Marie-Louise, a self-taught artist from Fort Lauderdale. She’s the creative mind behind “Garbage Glam Art,” — where trash gets a makeover.

Marie-Louise Duvert: “Garbage Glam Art, which by the way, I am married to that name. I create jewelry and art out of garbage, literally. I’ve displayed a lot of my pieces, that you know are made of garbage; most of them are made of cardboard, plastic, denim, tins, and then I add beautiful beads, like you know, real crystals.”

From old cans to shattered plates, her pieces make it wearable, proving beauty really is in the eye of the re-user.

You can find Marie’s jewelry pieces on her Instagram page at “Garbage Glam Art.”

