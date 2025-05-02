The Hard Rock is fueling up for Formula 1 and partying all weekend. From a Pitbull performance to pool parties, Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with more on Thursday’s big show.

Ain’t she pretty? Every time I look at that building, I think, “Man, that is just gorgeous.”

Now, it’s going to be a star-studded, action-packed weekend at the track for F1, but also here at the Hard Rock Hotel, where Pitbull kicked off all the fun at 8 p.m.

F1 Miami Grand Prix is revving up for an action-packed weekend at the Miami International Autodrome — you know, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. And so is the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Alex Miranda: “What does F1 mean to the Hard Rock?”

Andrew Saunders: “F1 is one of our biggest weekends of the year. We love to lean in with our partners at the racetrack and also with Oracle Red Bull Racing to bring one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests at the hotel and at the track alike.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m so happy that this has come to Miami, because it’s such a big deal, and there’s so many fun things to do. But the Hard Rock, y’all know how to do it.”

Andrew Saunders: “You’re gonna see a lot of the drivers walking around, tons of activations, a lot of excitement, just the place to be, the Hub.”

Let’s start right on the track at the Hard Rock Beach Club…

Andrew Saunders: “A literal beach club on the racetrack, which is phenomenal. There are two pools. Once again, the mermaids might make an appearance. These artists will go, then the race will go, then the artist will go. It’s nonstop energy for the whole weekend.”

…with an all-star lineup of performers.

Andrew Saunders: “Friday, we have Kygo at the racetrack, as well as Cedric Gervais. On Saturday, we have Steve Aoki and Kaskade, and then on Sunday, we have Sofi Tukker right before the race and Pitbull right after the race.”

And over at the hotel, Mr. 305 kicks everything off at Hard Rock Live, Thursday night.

Andrew Saunders: “How can we top everything we’ve done in the past? And no better artist than Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, to come with a hometown show and bring the energy.”

Then Friday…

Andrew Saunders: “We have Kygo at Hard Rock Live.”

Before Saturday’s over-the-top pool party right under the iconic guitar.

Andrew Saunders: “With Sofi Tukker and Sports Illustrated, it’s really a special opportunity to see one of our spaces in a different light at night. We also have the Red Bull air team skydiving into the party. We have mermaids everywhere. We have dancers. It’s just an incredible, beautiful evening out in South Florida. That would be my recommendation, to come down for that.”

And for clarification, you don’t need to bring a bathing suit.

Alex Miranda: “Are we going to the pool? Are we swimming? Are we just coming to dance?”

Andrew Saunders: “We’re there to have a great time without getting wet.”

