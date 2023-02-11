(WSVN) - Dry January is so yesterday, and there are plenty of places to wet your whistle in Miami. But not owned by the Pouncey brothers.

The football stars are ready to welcome you to Tropical Distillers, and there’s no better time than Super Bowl weekend.

Sip sip hooray.

Grab a seat at Tropical Distillers. The 8,000 square-foot space is the new cocktail destination in Allapattah.

Mike Pouncey: “What we offer is a variety of different liqueurs. We have an espresso, mango, lemon-lime and now we have our lychee coming out.”

Set, hut, hut.

NFL all-pro twins, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, traded in their football jerseys for something that lifts the spirits.

Mike Pouncey: “So when we got a hold of this distillery and got involved with it, we were like, ‘man let’s create a whiskey that we can enjoy instead of spending all our money on Jack Daniels every week.'”

And what they created was all about them and the teams they played for.

Mike Pouncey: “Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are in there. Represent where we spent most of our careers in the NFL. We do the bottling, the labeling, and basically where the product is made at. So when you come do a tour here, you’ll be able to see all that.”

At this distillery, it’s the details that grab your attention.

Miami Vice was on their mind.

Maurkice Pouncey: “You guys want to check some of these stuff out?”

Mike Pouncey: “So look right here. Don’t miss these fine details. Like I said, we’re down in Miami. 305 on the dominoes. Here we go. We’re right here in the back now. If you come here, you’ll see the barrels where we age our whiskey at. This is the Twin P’s Whiskey. This is our bottling line. So this is the process where they make the bottles look sexy.”

You can also buy stuff at their merch store.

Mike Pouncey: “South Florida is obviously sunny all the time. If you walk pass this hat, me and my brother Maurkice gonna chase you out of here. It’s just that point blank, period. No, just playing. Obviously this is a really cool hat. Good concept. Kind of stands for South Florida. Two flamingos.”

Tours are $25 and includes a five-spirit tasting experience with pick up locations throughout Miami.

