After writing the music for one of the most famous songs in rock ‘n’ roll history, what do you do for an encore? If you’re Don Felder, you keep on writing, recording and performing.

Deco caught up with the former Eagles guitarist, who dropped the deets on his new album and the inside story of “Hotel California.”

Without Don Felder, there would be no “Hotel California.”

The iconic song comes from a very humble beginning.

Don Felder: “It was just a chord progression. I was playing, sitting on the couch in a rented beach house in Malibu, and I played it three or four times and I [said], ‘I gotta go record this.'”

That recording was almost a finished product.

Don Felder: “Where I wrote the bass part and played the acoustic two-string and the reggae parts and the harmony parts and the solos.”

He didn’t have to worry about the words to “Hotel California.” That’s where Don Henley and Glenn Frey came in.

Don Felder: “Just write music beds and that song structure, give them cassettes and let them listen to it, and if they hear something they really, like, Don and Glenn will write the lyrics and melody to it.”

One thing Don did work on was the legendary twin guitar part he played with guitarist Joe Walsh.

Getting those riffs right was job number one. After all, they’d have to play them up on stage.

Don Felder: “So it took a lot of time and concentration, especially the preparation to play it live. It’s one thing where you can stop and punch in and go back on a tape machine, but live, you can’t do that.”

Don’s ready to rock your world with a brand-new release.

Don Felder (singing): “I really like all the things that you do. Every time we touch, it feels brand-new.”

“I Like the Things You Do” is the current single from his upcoming album, “The Vault – Fifty Years of Music.” It’s a mix of current songs and material he’s had laying around.

Don Felder: “I thought, ‘Maybe I can put together an album of some of these things and add a few new tracks to it,’ and we’re off and running.”

Don is set to hit the road and bring fans his best stuff, and he can’t wait to make it to SoFlo.

Don Felder: “The Florida audiences just are the best going on. I don’t know if it’s because they know me, and they know me that I’m from Gainesville. They just come out and really know how to party and rock and have fun.”

You won’t have to wait long to catch Don Felder in concert. He’ll be playing at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live on May 30.

FOR MORE INFO:

Styx, The Kevin Cronin Band, and Don Felder: The Brotherhood of Rock

Friday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

casino.hardrock.com/hollywood/events/styx-the-kevin-cronin-band-and-don-felder

donfelder.com

