Harrison Ford is saying goodbye, not to those good looks — he has plenty to spare — but to his days as the iconic character Indiana Jones! Deco’s resident archaeologist, Alex Miranda, has the buried treasure.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” could be called “Indy and the Tagalongs,” because in this last, very final installment, he’s got some unexpected company — and enemies — but still, a whip and really cool hat.

Harrison Ford is wearing that hat again!

[Indy cracks the whip.]

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “Get back!”

But for the last time.

Harrison Ford: “I wanted it to deal with the issue of age, of his advancing age, and what age has taken away from his capacity.”

In “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Gotta love how dramatic that title is.)

Harrison Ford: “I think Indiana Jones is more about the movies than it is about archaeology. It’s about the fun you can have at a movie.”

In the final, action-packed flick, daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

But this time, he’s accompanied by his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “She comes through the door with the joyful history of memories they had when she was young — he came to the house and visited her father — and she comes and tries to infect him with the idea of going on another adventure.”

You sure about that? Because Indy soon finds himself squaring off against a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Mads Mikkelsen (as Dr. Voller): “With this, we will have our victory.”

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “It’s not yours. You stole it.”

Wait, someone else is tagging along, too?

Ethann Isidore: “He admires a lot Helena, and he’s going to be taken with Helena and Indiana Jones into a brand-new adventure.”

That’s street kid Teddy, who Ethann Isidore plays.

Ethann Isidore: “He’s also a little thief.”

Hmm. Well, we all know Harrison likes a challenge — just not that a co-star’s height was one of them.

Harrison Ford: “Finally working with an actress that’s taller than I am.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “This is a big thing.”

Harrison Ford: “Yeah, it was a big thing for me.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “Yeah, because I opened the door, and he said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so tall.'”

Harrison Ford: “Yeah.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “And then you cried, didn’t you? You cried of relief.”

Tall, short, young, old — we all have feelings about his departure.

Harrison Ford: “It’s, um, both sad and happy. I’m ready to conclude the story of the character. I think it’s appropriate.”

You can catch “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theaters Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.