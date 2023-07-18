Want something fun? Hit the road.

Something a little funky? Hit the road.

Maybe we’re not being clear.

For a night like no other, you have to hit the road — Lincoln Road, duh.

The Lincoln Road District on South Beach is just what the doctor ordered.

Anabel Llopis: “Lincoln Road has something that nowhere else in Miami has and that is this amazing eight blocks of outdoor promenade. With all of its beautiful architecture, landscapes, of course, incredible shops and cafes. This is a must place to visit when you are here.”

And speaking of incredible shops, you have to check out Showfields while in the area.

Nicole Jezerski: “We are a lifestyle discovery store and we really focus on experience. It’s a new take on a department store, so what we are really doing is giving brands a place to showcase in real life. So they can show thier brands which are normally online or smaller brands.”

With everything from fashion to jewelry and ginormous slide. The storefront features fun for everyone.

Nicole Jezerski: “When you enter the store you are automatically hit with an experience, you have the spin win wheel where you can spin a wheel and win some fun prizes and then as you walk through the store, you’re met with so many more sampling stations and then you finally make it to the slide which is a really fun space.”

And while you’re on Lincoln Road, you might want to try Bonbons Etc.

Your one-stop shop for everything sweet and nostalgic.

Cherif Abdallah: “We have candies, we have chocolates, we have toys. We have everything that will bring you to your nostalgic youth.”

There is sweet stuff from days gone by, like 60 flavors of jelly beans, Pez candy and even a Jack-in-the-Box.

Cherif Abdallah: “What do people say when they come in here? Three letters, W-O-W, ‘Wow.’ That’s all they say is ‘Wow, look mom, I remember this, I remember that.’ That’s all I hear.”

There’s vintage signage, Pinocchio dolls and candy, candy and more candy.

Everything old is new again at Bonbons Etc.

Cherif Abdallah: “You become a kid, no matter what age you are.”

And when you are tired from all the shopping and candy in-take on the road, take a stroll over to the 1111 garage for an epic sight to see.

“The 1111 building has one of the most iconic views on Lincoln R oad. You have this amazing west view of Miami Beach, the bay and all the City of Miami Beach has to offer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

lincolnroad.com



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.