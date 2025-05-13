(WSVN) - Every good party has three things: food, drinks and music. But Food, Wine and Fête isn’t just another party, it’s a cultural celebration that’s cooking up something special in SoFlo!

Soca ’bout a fun time! This annual beach bash is bringing a taste of the Caribbean to the 305.

Vanessa James: “Food, Wine and Fête is an all inclusive Caribbean soca fete experience really highlighting and celebrating our vibrant Caribbean culture and diaspora here in South Florida.”

A fête is basically like a giant party.

Vanessa James: “We’re really excited about just everyone turning out and having a really good time.”

And this festival wants you to soak in the sounds and flavors of the islands.

Vanessa James: “It’s where you can come and immerse yourself in soca music and calypso, taste incredible food from Caribbean chefs, and then taste the spirits from the Caribbean as well.”

One of the chefs that’ll be cooking up a storm is SoFlo’s own chef Irie.

Chef Irie: “I want to make sure that when you come to Food, Wine and Fête that you are going to be enjoying an array of food that represents our Caribbean.”

Savor the flavors! Chef gave Deco a little sneak peek at the kind of bites you’ll find at this year’s foodie avenue.

Chef Irie: “Today, we’re doing a ceviche. You know, snapper, mango, all of that good stuff.”

Good stuff is right! I mean, that presentation alone is worth toasting to, right ladies?!

Speaking of things that deserve a cheers, it’s not a celebration without some music, like Trinidadian soca star Farmer Nappy.

Farmer Nappy: “I love performing in Miami because Miami’s a Caribbean place away from the Caribbean in the United States of America. I always say that, so Miami’s a tropical state in America.”

He’s not just excited to take the stage this weekend.

Farmer Nappy: “I’m a cook also. I can really cook, you know what I mean? So it’s nice to perform for the people, and also be in the kitchen, cutting up some onions, seasoning up some stuff, and watching new things.”

Need a little help getting turnt up? That’s where this year’s hostess with the mostest, Giselle the Wassi One, comes in!

Giselle the Wassi One: “I am pumping you up. I am getting you hyped. I am helping you wave your flag. I am helping you sing along with me.”

In other words, she’s gonna keep the party and dancing going all night long!

Giselle the Wassi One: “It’s the sound of our people and that’s coming alive in ways that you will never understand, unless you are actually inside Food, Wine and Fête.”

Food, Wine and Fête is this Saturday at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Food, Wine and Fête

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

4020 Virginia Beach Drive

Miami, FL 33149

To buy tickets, click here

