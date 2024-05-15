Hearing a good beat just makes you want to get out and dance! People who can’t dance can just bop their heads.

Food, Wine, and Fete this Saturday promise to bring out party vibes. The moves will come naturally and so will all the eating and drinking because life is good, so Soca it all up!

Don’t fret because Food, Wine, and Fete are here.

Vanessa James: “Bringing us all together to celebrate culture as well as celebrate the food that really makes the Caribbean special, so that’s what Food, Wine, and Fete is all about.”

The all-inclusive part-tay starts at $125 and will be at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion.

Vanessa James: “What’s new this year is way more food, so come hungry. Way more drinks and spirits so come thirsty. There are also people turned up to Soca music.”

For food, Haiti’s own Chef Alain LeMarie will be participating and he knows a thing or two about Soca.

Chef Alain Marie: “I know Soca is a very very entertaining music and people love it a lot in the Caribbean, especially in Trinidad. And there’s a lot of hip movement.”

You might recognize Chef from the Discovery+ series “Luda Can’t Cook.”

Chef Alain LeMarie: “How’s your grilling?”

Ludacris: “Sub-par.”

Chef Alain LeMarie: “OK.”

Ludacris: I have a sub-par grilling game I’m going to be honest with you.”

Chef Alain LeMarie: “Alright.”

Ludacris: “Foreman grill I’m batting 100 percent.”

Chef Alain LeMarie: “OK.”

Chef Alain LeMarie: “Working with Luda was so amazing. He’s a very down-to-earth type of guy. You’d think a celebrity it’s somebody that reaches this status would be kind of “jackassy”, but he’s cool down to earth.”

Chef Alain is excited to be heating up this weekend’s Fete with his creation.

Chef Alain LeMarie: “Conch taco but it’s going to be Haitian style with some Haitian spices, a little spiciness, some citrus. Something to be a little vibrant, and bring the joy out of people.”

And why not pair this joyous taco with some passion fruit rum punch?

Chef Alain LeMarie: “We’re going to be using Angostura Trini Rum, and it’s also spiced. So I’m loving it.”

Vanessa James: “There will be food from 3 to 8, spirits as well flowing. And we’re ending things with a drone show and live performances as well. It’s a full jam-packed Caribbean extravaganza.”

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

