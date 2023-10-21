The guitar has a sound that makes you just want to head bang. Rock group Foo Fighters has been putting out bangers since the ’90s. Now lead guitarist Chris Shiflett is hitting a new tone with his new solo album, and he gave us a look at what he can do with those epic strings.

Foo Fighters rock out hard. And riffing the guitar for the group is Chris Shiflett.

He just dropped his third solo album, “Lost at Sea.”

Chris Shiflett: “My idea was just go record a couple songs here, a couple songs there, work with a bunch of different producers, but then, you know, the first weekend that I flew out to Nashville to do that, I recorded a couple of songs with Jaren Johnston from Cadillac Three producing, and I just loved how they turned out, and it kind of pointed in a little bit of a different direction for me, you know, for my solo stuff.”

His inspo for new songs came from experiences in the Music City and L.A.

Chris Shiflett: “Nashville has such an incredible community of musicians and writers and producers and engineers, but the West Coast has an incredible country history and country rock and, you know, whether it’s Buck [Owens] and Merle [Haggard] and that generation, or the stuff that, you know, the rock ‘n’ roll guys that kind of came after it and incorporated a lot of that into their sound, all that stuff’s a huge influence on me.”

Chris is also venturing into the podcast world and started “Shred with Shifty.”

Chris Shiflett: “I just sit down with with a bunch of great guitar players and have them teach me how to play one of their guitar solos or one of their parts from their song. We got Alex Lifeson from Rush, was the first one. We just put out Charlie Starr from BlackBerry Smoke, and before that was Brad Paisley. I’ve also done Nile Rodgers, who’s fantastic.”

Chris will perform solo for a bit, but he’s not leaving his bandmates for-“Everlong.” In fact, he’s joining the Foo Fighters on tour in November.

“Lost at Sea” is available now in CD and vinyl and on several streaming platforms.

