Valentine’s Day plans? Forget the flowers. Get yourself something that really says “I love me.” Yes! Pretty soon you’ll have the perfect date with: You. No awkward dinner dates, just a Spa-tacular time for one!

For all you singles out there, forget the dating apps! Just swipe right on self-love.

Heavenly Spa At The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort says it’s time for you to be the one who gets pampered.

Ashley Spurlock, Locked in Heaven: “Heavenly Spa is the ultimate destination for both individuals as well as couples and there’s never been a better time then now to come. We have several packages that we put together for the Valentine’s holiday, whether you’re coming as a single or your coming with that special someone.”

You deserve it. No strings attached.

Ashley Spurlock: “For singles I think it’s especially important for us to be mindful that we take time for ourselves and to show love to ourselves!”

Facial, massage, pedicure; all with a splash of ocean luxury!

Ashley Spurlock: “The Treat Yourself Package is specifically for those individuals to come in and the get to enjoy three of our most popular 50-minute treatments.”

It’s like a nice big hug for your soul.

Ashley Spurlock: “We have our destination currents facial, which is a marine based facial, anti-aging, it has micro current which is lifting and firming. Then we have our most popular massage margarita on the rocks. And then we finish off with our pedicure, which is going to be a marine based mud detoxifying which is based off the Emerald Coast of France.”

And we hope you’re hungry!

Greystone hotel on Miami Beach is serving up some adult happy meals, for Galentine’s.

Pawan Pinisetti, Paw-Sitively Full Of Love: “The adult happy meal is for Galentine’s day, it’s just a happy time whether your single or in a relationship.”

Whether you’re flying solo or on a date, they’ve got your back and your belly, it’s all about that kind of affection.

Pawan Pinisetti: “It’s a happy meal specifically for anyone who is single and celebrating being single, listen even if you’re in a relationship you’re more than welcomed here. The idea here is a martini, always signifies something sensual and sexy, and our smash burger lately has been making a lot of rounds.”

It’s like a love triangle but without the drama.

Pawan Pinisetti: “It’s got three components to it, it’s got the martini, it’s got the award winning smash burger, and then it’s got waffle fries, all of this for $25. Listen if a girl walks in solo she will feel the love in Miami regardless, Greystone hotel even more.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/flllw-the-westin-fort-lauderdale-beach-resort

Hotel Greystone

1920 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.greystonehotel.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.