There’s some stuff that just comes with the territory when you live in Florida: a nice tan, never-ending highway construction, flooding in the streets when it rains … and, of course, the never-ending “Florida man” headlines. It was only a matter of time before Netflix made a show inspired by them. Deco’s making headlines with “Florida Man” stars Edgar Ramírez and Abbey Lee.

Abbey Lee (as Delly West): “Maybe we find a highway. Change our luck?”

Edgar Ramírez (as Mike Valentine): “Where would this highway go?”

Abbey Lee (as Delly West): “I dunno. Florida?”

Edgar Ramírez (as Mike Valentine): “No.”

Abbey Lee (as Delly West): “You’re from there.”

Edgar Ramírez (as Mike Valentine): “Yes, and I’m not going back.”

There’s never a dull moment in the Sunshine State, or in Netflix’s new crime drama series, “Florida Man.”

Abbey Lee: “It’s like a web of disasters.”

Edgar Ramírez: “Yeah.”

Abbey Lee: “Really.”

Abbey Lee (as Delly West): “We’re talking about $100 million.”

Anthony LaPaglia (as Sonny Valentine): “We’re here to join forces.”

Edgar Ramírez (as Mike Valentine): “I’m running this show.”

Anthony LaPaglia (as Sonny Valentine): “We do it tonight or never.”

The show stars Edgar Ramírez and Abbey Lee as Mike and Delly. He’s an ex-cop and recovering gambling addict trying to pay off his debt.

Edgar Ramírez (as Mike Valentine): “I walk away clean forever, my entire debt.”

Emory Cohen (as Moss Yankov): “Fine.”

And she’s the runaway girlfriend of the guy he owes money to … which wouldn’t be a problem if they weren’t hooking up.

Abbey Lee: “I think the most palpable thing about Mike and Delly is their chemistry and their addiction to each other. There is something about each other that just binds them.”

That might sound cute, but it’s also gets messy, especially when a bloody treasure hunt gets added to the mix.

Edgar Ramírez: “They have this tendency to try to get out of trouble by creating more trouble. Their idea to get out of chaos is by creating more chaos.”

The series is full of twists and turns — and, OK, a little violence — but Edgar says the stories unfold in a fun way.

Edgar Ramírez: “The situations are so absurd, and they’re so grotesque, and they’re so extreme and strange that you have to laugh.”

Sounds a lot like the actual “Florida man” headlines we see all the time here..

News anchor: “A Florida man found out the hard way, when the hunter became the hunted.”

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of those throughout the episodes.

Abbey Lee: “All the crazy Florida man stories that I’ve heard so far are in the show, there’s hundreds of them that all blend together to be one big…”

Edgar Ramirez: “Unique story. He made sure that the best ones are featured in the show.

Abbey Lee: “Yeah.”

Paul Schneider (as Andy Boone): “Everyone in this whole place can go ahead and kill each other. We won’t even try to catch them anymore.”

“Florida Man” starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday.

