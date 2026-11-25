Jingle bells and peppermint swirls. Thanksgiving is right around the corner but So-Flo is already feeling that the Christmas spirit. And as you get ready to gobble some turkey on Thursday, Deco’s checking out two spots that are already making spirits merry and bright.

Jim Carrey as The Grinch: “Stupid. Ugly. Out of date. This is ridiculous. If I can’t find something nice to wear, I’m not going.”

Settle down, Mr. Grinch! Everyone is welcomed at the Naughty List Lounge in Doral.

Laura Perera: “You can be naughty or you can be nice, but I mean my recommendation is to just be you.”

Kings Dining and Entertainment is getting in the holiday spirit by decking the halls, the walls, and the ceiling!

Laura Perera: “The inspiration behind it was to create something different, something special for the guests to enjoy throughout the holidays. In one of the corners, we have the sleigh cause we want it to be the statement piece of the room. And of course you see lights and ornaments all throughout the ceiling. And we have a spinning Christmas tree behind the bar.”

The idea was to create picture perfect spots around the room whether you’re writing a letter to Santa or enjoying one of the five festive cocktails at the bar!

Some of them even come in fun cups, like the Vodka and Cranberry Yule Mule or have an interactive element like the North Pole Spritz.

And when it comes to dessert…

Laura Perera: “We have this big ice cream, over the top ice cream that was inspired by Home Alone 2. It feeds up to 10 guests. This ice cream comes out in a rolling cart. It comes with 24 ice cream scoops. And it comes with a ton of fun toppings as well. “

Christmas is also coming early to John Martin’s Irish pub on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

The Christmas bar is back for the fourth year! And that means the entire restaurant is covered in festive decor.

Tony Guerra: “There isn’t an inch of the space that doesn’t have holiday design. We have the Santa. We have gift wrapped wallpapers. We have multiple Christmas trees.”

The decor is just part of the fun. John Martin’s is also pouring up some festive holiday drinks.

Cheers to that! ‘Tis the season, after all.

Tony Guerra: “We’re here to celebrate the holidays in an enchantment spirit, full of joy, enthusiasm. And it’s Christmas. It’s a six, seven week activation because we want to give people more time to experience John Martin’s, visit Coral Gables, and just enjoy the holidays.”

It’s the holiday season!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Naughty List Lounge

3450 NW 83rd Ave Suite 152,

Doral, FL 33122

Website

The Christmas Bar at John Martin’s Irish Pub

253 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website

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